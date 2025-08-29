Over 119,000 people shifted to safer places across Multan division: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The administration was fully mobilised in the field to deal with the high flood situation in the River Chenab.

Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan visited Bund Bosan and the Head Muhammadwala breaching points, where Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hameed Sindhu and officials from the Irrigation department briefed him on the current situation and the precautionary measures in place.

The Commissioner also inspected the flood relief camp established in Qasim Bela, where he met with the flood affected people and inquired about the facilities being provided to them. He further visited the flood relief camp set up in Shershah and received a detailed briefing on the preparations at the breaching section.

Speaking to the media, Amir Kareem Khan said that a flood surge of up to 800,000 cusecs is expected in the River Chenab within the next two days. He added that if any population is threatened, the Head Muhammadwala road would be breached as a precautionary measure, with the final decision to be made by the technical committee of the Irrigation department.

The Commissioner highlighted that more than 119,715 people have already been safely shifted across the division. Emergency evacuation operations are in full swing with the support of police and the Pakistan Army to ensure the timely and safe relocation of all residents from vulnerable areas.

He further stated that 84 relief camps were fully functional across the division, including 25 in Multan, 13 in Vehari, 22 in Khanewal, and 24 in Lodhran. In district Multan alone, the administration has established 38 relief camps, where food, shelter, and medical facilities are being provided to the affected population.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan reiterated that every possible resources were being utilized to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens, and the administration was fully prepared to handle any emergency situation.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hameed Sindhu said that the district administration has set a target of relocating 300,000 residents to safer locations and assured that all riverine areas will be evacuated by tomorrow night.