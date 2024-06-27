Over 1.1million tourists visit KP in one week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the influx of tourists continued to the scenic resorts as according to a report, over 1.1 million tourists visited different destinations in the province in a span of just one week.

Among these tourists, more than 433000 visited the scenic Naran and Kaghan valleys while around 170000 went to various beautiful locations, mostly to Malam Jabba in Swat, also known as the Switzerland of Pakistan.