Over 1.1mln Emergency Victims Rescued In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Over 1.1mln emergency victims rescued in 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Wednesday that Rescue-1122 shifted over 14,000 suspected corona patients to hospitals and performed 2,400 burials of corona deceased during the year 2020.

He was presiding over the Annual Performance-2020 in a meeting of Rescue-1122 at Rescue Headquarters here.

Keeping in view the increasing number of corona calls at Emergency Helpline 1122, the Rescue service launched Corona Rescue Helpline 1190 to facilitate public and made emergency arrangements for corona emergency response. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that specialised corona response training was provided to 1,037 rescuers of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said that despite the corona fear, Rescue Service rescued over 1.1 million emergency victims while responding to over one million emergencies with an average response time of 7 minutes across Punjab. These emergencies include over 310,000 road traffic crashes, over 572,000 medical emergencies, over 15,500 fire incidents, over 1,000 structural collapse incident, over 31,100 crime incidents, Over 1,400 drowning incidents, over one hundred cylinder blasts, and over115,000 miscellaneous emergencies in 2020.

Moreover, he said that Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) managed over 197,000 emergencies in 2020 with an average response time of four minutes. Patient Transfer Service (PTS) of Rescue 1122 shifted over 162,000 critically ill patients from Primary to specialized healthcare facilities in 2020. Furthermore, Rescue Service, after establishment of over 5,000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab, provided training to over 1,500,000 community members across Punjab for saving lives and promoting safety.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that a total of 2,669 rescue officials were upgraded into the next scale through time scale. Besides that 1,154 rescuers from BPS-1 to BPS-15 were regularized in three different phases during 2020 on the recommendation of scrutiny committee in accordance with the Regularization Act.

He said that Rescue-1122 provided Rs 47.1 million financial assistance to 23 families of deceased rescuers as well as 23 seats were created for deceased rescuers.

