UrduPoint.com

Over 1.2 M Trees To Be Planted In Bahawalpur During Spring 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Over 1.2 m trees to be planted in Bahawalpur during Spring 2022

As many as 1.265 million trees will be planted during the Spring 2022 plantation drive in the Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1.265 million trees will be planted during the Spring 2022 plantation drive in the Bahawalpur district.

According to District Forest Officer Bahawalpur Shahid Hameed, 285,000 saplings will be planted in the premises of armed forces while 780,000 saplings will be given to farmers at the rate of Rs 2 per sapling.

He told that a target of planting 200,000 saplings in schools, colleges, and universities has been set for which free-of-cost saplings will be provided.

He said the people could participate in the plantation drive by getting saplings for Rs 2 at any nursery set up by Forest department.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace ..

Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace" held at UoS

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Mov ..

Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Movement' - Tehran

3 minutes ago
 EU Commission President Discusses Energy Cooperati ..

EU Commission President Discusses Energy Cooperation With South Korean President

3 minutes ago
 US-born Chinese figure skater in tears after anoth ..

US-born Chinese figure skater in tears after another Olympic flop

3 minutes ago
 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get under way

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get under way

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>