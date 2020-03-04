Over 12 maund impure milk disposed of in drive against adulteration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Halal Food Authority and Livestock Department in a joint operation against adulteration disposed of about 12 maund adulterated milk at Salhad area here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Halal Food Authority and Livestock Department in a joint operation against adulteration disposed of about 12 maund adulterated milk at Salhad area here on Wednesday.

The inspection team of those departments collected 60 samples of milk being transported in 21 vehicles and found 30 samples as unfit for consumption.

Assistant Director Food Authority Adil Nouman and Dr Abrar of Livestock department said that crackdown against adulteration would continue indiscriminately and utmost efforts would be made to provide quality food items to people.

They also appreciated media for extending support in drive against adulteration, saying that no compromise would be made on hygienic issues.

They also appealed people to cooperate with the administration to identify errant elements which had put peoples' lives at risk by adulteration.