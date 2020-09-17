Over 1.2 million Domiciles issued to non-Kashmiris: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that Indian fascist regime has so far issued 1.2 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to bring demographic change in occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service he said Indian brutal forces are killing innocent Kashmiris because they are struggling for their freedom.