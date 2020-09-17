UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.2 Million Domiciles Issued To Non-Kashmiris: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Over 1.2 million Domiciles issued to non-Kashmiris: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that Indian fascist regime has so far issued 1.2 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to bring demographic change in occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service he said Indian brutal forces are killing innocent Kashmiris because they are struggling for their freedom.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Million

Recent Stories

PAL to hold tribute ceremony to renowned poet Amja ..

7 minutes ago

NA session prorogued, lack of quorum disrupts proc ..

7 minutes ago

Saleem Malik's appeal to be heard on 30 September

7 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition's Sanctions List to Include ..

7 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Sued by COVID-19 Victims' Gr ..

12 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close well down

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.