Over 1.2 million people fall victim to traffic accidents: Seminar told

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Over 1.2 million people fall victim to traffic accidents which could have been prevented if traffic laws were properly followed on highways and motorways, said Sector Commander Motorway Police Sector-2 Sakrand Sajjad Hussain Bhatti.

He, addressing a road safety seminar organized at Provincial Institute of Teachers education (PITE) Nawabshah, said that more than 2000 lives can be saved only by using seat belt while driving on motorways and Highways.

Inspector Motorway Police Azeem Khan Zardari briefed the participants on process of crossing roads, safety helmets, over speeding and traffic rules and regulations.

The seminar was participated Deputy Director PITE Ghulam Rasool Zardari, Deputy Superintendent of Police Noshad Ali Shaikh, Sub Inspector Naveed Ali Lakho, teachers, students and drivers in large number.