UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.2 Million People Fall Victim To Traffic Accidents: Seminar Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Over 1.2 million people fall victim to traffic accidents: Seminar told

Over 1.2 million people fall victim to traffic accidents which could have been prevented if traffic laws were properly followed on highways and motorways, said Sector Commander Motorway Police Sector-2 Sakrand Sajjad Hussain Bhatti

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Over 1.2 million people fall victim to traffic accidents which could have been prevented if traffic laws were properly followed on highways and motorways, said Sector Commander Motorway Police Sector-2 Sakrand Sajjad Hussain Bhatti.

He, addressing a road safety seminar organized at Provincial Institute of Teachers education (PITE) Nawabshah, said that more than 2000 lives can be saved only by using seat belt while driving on motorways and Highways.

Inspector Motorway Police Azeem Khan Zardari briefed the participants on process of crossing roads, safety helmets, over speeding and traffic rules and regulations.

The seminar was participated Deputy Director PITE Ghulam Rasool Zardari, Deputy Superintendent of Police Noshad Ali Shaikh, Sub Inspector Naveed Ali Lakho, teachers, students and drivers in large number.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Education Motorway Road Traffic Nawabshah Sakrand Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve soars to AED1.147 bn in ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

55 minutes ago

Discord Over Verification Mechanism Likely to Hind ..

2 seconds ago

Slovakia Signs Declaration Confirming Intention to ..

4 seconds ago

International community should acknowledge Pakista ..

6 seconds ago

Control rooms set up on the issue of locusts

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.