Over 1.2 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1,003,850 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Friday (February 25), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1,524,135 people had so far received the first dose while 1,220,412 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 18,231 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress on fast track to cover the majority adult population in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 2526 in the district, of which 2513 patients are isolated at their homes while 13 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers were made operational in different areas of the district for carrying out the inoculation process.

The district administration has also appealed to the general public for immediately getting them vaccinated as it was the only way to curb spread of the current wave of the virus.