Over 1.2 mln people to be jabbed under anti-Covid campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A two-week-long Anti-Covid drive would commence in the district from July 26.

Talking to the media persons, District Health Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed said that 356 teams would go door-to-door and administer the anti-covid vaccine to 1,299,838 people above 16 years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

He said that the target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population of the district would be achieved by August 10.

Dr Waqar informed that the rate of positive cases of coronavirus had reached 6.7 per cent so far which was 2.1 per cent in June and 6.1 per cent in July last year.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in that regard would be tolerated.

"Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success," he added.