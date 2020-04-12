Over 12 outlaws arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested more than 12 outlaws including five drug peddlers, three kite-fliers,four gamblers and recovered drug,narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Sunday that the teams of different police station conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers,three kite fliers,four gamblers and one other on harassment.

The team recovered 118 litres liqour,3000 grams hashish,two pistols from their possession.

The accused were identified as-- Niaz, Rajab, Mama Soli, Zulfiqar,Kali, Rafaqat, Ansar, Iqbal and others.

Police registered separate cases while further investigation was underway.