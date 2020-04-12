UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 12 Outlaws Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Over 12 outlaws arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested more than 12 outlaws including five drug peddlers, three kite-fliers,four gamblers and recovered drug,narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Sunday that the teams of different police station conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers,three kite fliers,four gamblers and one other on harassment.

The team recovered 118 litres liqour,3000 grams hashish,two pistols from their possession.

The accused were identified as-- Niaz, Rajab, Mama Soli, Zulfiqar,Kali, Rafaqat, Ansar, Iqbal and others.

Police registered separate cases while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

11 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

11 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.