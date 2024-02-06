Over 120 million to exercise right of vote to elect representatives: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said that on February 8 over 120 million Pakistanis would cast their votes to elect public representatives of their choice to run the affairs of the state as envisaged in the Constitution

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ijaz he said that last year on August 17, 2023, after oath-taking of the caretaker cabinet, he had committed in a press conference that the caretaker government would provide all possible assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free and fair elections.

He said that rumour-mongers' claims, that elections would not be held on one or the other pretext and caretaker setup would linger on, had proven wrong.

The minister said that the Ministry of Information yesterday had launched an online media helpline for the convenience of local and foreign journalists during the elections.

He said that the Pakistani nation had been fighting the scourge of terrorism for decades and between 2008 and 2013 law and order situation was not good. The 2008 elections had to be postponed for one month following the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. He said that a few incidents of terrorism could not deter the masses who would come out to use their right of vote in a large numbers to elect their representatives to run the affairs of the state.