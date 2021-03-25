Over 1200 acre retrieved in 45 days, claims DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said that district administration has retrieved over 1200 acre state land from grabbers during the ongoing drive in last 45 days.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, deputy commissioner said that grand operation continued against land grabbers under the supervision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as per vision of Prime Minister Iman Khan. He said that not only state land was being retrieved from grabbers but land of Pakistani living abroad was also being retrieved from grabbers.

He said that the retrieved land have worth of over Rs 3.9 billion.

The DC Ali Shahzad added that an operation was launched at Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday, land of 180 acre worth Rs 980 million has been retrieved from grabbers. He said that data of state land illegally occupied by grabbers has been prepared at Multan, Safar and Teshil Shujabad which would be retrieved soon. He said that cases on 500 acre state land were pending in courts and action would launched after verdicts of the court.