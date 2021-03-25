UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1200 Acre Retrieved In 45 Days, Claims DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Over 1200 acre retrieved in 45 days, claims DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said that district administration has retrieved over 1200 acre state land from grabbers during the ongoing drive in last 45 days.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, deputy commissioner said that grand operation continued against land grabbers under the supervision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as per vision of Prime Minister Iman Khan. He said that not only state land was being retrieved from grabbers but land of Pakistani living abroad was also being retrieved from grabbers.

He said that the retrieved land have worth of over Rs 3.9 billion.

The DC Ali Shahzad added that an operation was launched at Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday, land of 180 acre worth Rs 980 million has been retrieved from grabbers. He said that data of state land illegally occupied by grabbers has been prepared at Multan, Safar and Teshil Shujabad which would be retrieved soon. He said that cases on 500 acre state land were pending in courts and action would launched after verdicts of the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Prime Minister Chief Minister Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad From Billion Million Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

7 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

17 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

45 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.