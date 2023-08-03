Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital program: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 12,500 children will be taught vital life skills of literacy and numeracy through a digital program that will help underserved primary-level students, all over the province

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while speaking at Accelerated Digital Learning Program (ADLP) under which Sindh Education Foundation has launched Digital Microschool in collaboration with Teach The World.

In fulfilling the Sindh government's commitment to improving the level of education in Sindh, Shah said that the Sindh Education Foundation was establishing high-quality, scalable projects that will reach a maximum number of students.

The CM said that the project of digital education was taking us one step closer to eradicating illiteracy. "Keeping this goal in mind, the two-pronged approach is to increase access to education and improve the quality of delivery, which will be tested by digital, adaptive assessments," he said.

Murad Shah said that an initial phase of the Accelerated Digital Learning Program is being launched on Thursday. This is in partnership between Sindh Education Foundation and Teach The World Foundation, he said and added that it would be implemented by TTWF, a nonprofit currently running three digital programs in 21 centers all over Pakistan.

Recognizing the need for immediate solutions in the field of digital learning, the project would run for 18 months and then scale it up incorporating the lessons learned during the pilot, the CM said and added that the two MicroSchools under the scheme have been established, starting from the increasingly populous area of Razzakabad in Karachi.

As per program, the CM said that during the next year, 100 MicroSchools along with 25 In-School Digital Classrooms would be completed and then results would be measured for scaling up.

It may be noted that a Micro School maximizes resources by providing 2-hour shifts for students to learn reading, writing, and math through approved curriculum-based games on digital devices. This licensed software is tested for global context, providing self-paced, gamified learning - hence increasing the level of engagement and interest in learning.

With digital being the future of education, an increasing number of school systems are adopting digital as a teaching and management tool, improving the education landscape and building more accountability in daily operations as well as learning outcomes.

The SEF is mandated to support quality education in the province through innovative interventions. The government is investing Rs710 million into the program to deploy 100 Digital one-room schools called MicroSchools and 25 Digital Classrooms in existing FAS schools across Sindh.

It may be noted that the Teach the World Foundation is a pioneer in digital learning, specifically focused on enhancing literacy and numeracy in underprivileged communities. Its programs provide access to those who don't have it, enhance the quality of instruction where it is lacking and complete tracking and accountability for performance. It uses world-class reading, writing, and math games, on tablets/smartphones, in facilitated settings. Its flagship model-- a Digital MicroSchool�teaches 100 students every day from a single classroom. It is rapidly scalable and highly cost-effective. Since 2016, it has successfully deployed its approach in 20+ locations; in settings as varied as urban slums, Himalayan villages, and rural communities; with its students significantly outperforming those in traditional settings. TTW's expertise has been recognized by prestigious institutions such as the World Bank, UNESCO, MIT, Harvard, and others.