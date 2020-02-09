Over 1200 graduates receive degrees at 23rd Convocation of SSUET

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Over 1200 degrees were awarded to the pass-outs of BS and MS programme in the 23rd Convocation of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), organized at the Expo Centre here on Sunday.

A large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students attended the convocation while Justice (R) Haziq ul Khairi was the chief guest of the event.

Former Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider, was conferred upon the honorary degree of doctorate for his outstanding contribution towards education and social work.

Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the graduates at 23rd SSUET Convocation, Justice (R) Haziq ul Khairi said, Convocation is culmination of the tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life. It is glorious occasion to cherish, he added.

It is a moment to rejoice an important landmark that gives recognition to the efforts, support and sacrifices of students, parents, guardians, whether in the form of devotion of time and energy for studies or financing studies or accumulation of responsibilities in journey in pursuit of education.

Justice (R) Haziq ul Khairi remarked, we live in a complex situation where skill matters.

The demand and supply situation of professionals is unpredictable and highly competitive.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said, as nation we are into a status quo. We need to take inspiration from the Muslim scientists to move forward and to have a pace with developed nations.

He said that this was an era of Industrial Revolution 4th Generation. "You have to play an effective role in the present situation," he said.

He advised to the graduates to connect themselves to the self-entrepreneurship and modern technology that would help them in making components.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that we are planning to establish a boarding university at 200 acres land in education city.

That new campus of Sir Syed University will carry forward the mission of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to promote education with grooming of the students, he said.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said, Graduation is not the end but it is the beginning Graduation is not a single point in life.

In fact graduation is a series of continuing steps where additional education and life experiences culminate in a life driven by a self-sacrificing desire to contribute to the well-being of society and mankind.

He pointed out that the university has grown with the passage of time.

It has progressively continued to expand unabated in multiple directions. The number of departments has risen to 12 from 2 in the beginning. There has been corresponding increase in the number of students enrolled each year. At present nearly 6000 students are enrolled at the campus. Similarly, number of faculty members has enhanced.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said, University offers education in engineering, sciences, technology, and business management.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali congratulated students and their parents, and wished them a prosperous future.