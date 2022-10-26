Over 1,200 kg expired cocoa powder, other products confiscated

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired food products and fake labelling material during a raid on a warehouse in Bedian village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired food products and fake labelling material during a raid on a warehouse in Bedian village.

The raid was conducted on the tip-off of a vigilance cell.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that over 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder and other products were being loaded on a truck to supply to the local market but the team ruined the ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

He said that the name of the American food brand and fake address had been used on labelling to deceive the PFA.

He said that Bike Squad has been taking action against substandard food points in the narrow streets where big vehicles of the authority could not enter.

On the directions of CM Punjab, the PFA is pursuing a policy of zero-tolerance against adulteration mafia without any discrimination to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food across the province, Mudassar said.

He has requested the citizens to cooperate with the PFA to eliminate the enemies of public health.