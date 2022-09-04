UrduPoint.com

Over 1,200 Medical Relief Camps Being Organised In Flood Hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Over 1,200 medical relief camps have been established in flood hit areas to provide medical assistance, including first aid for water-borne and cold-fever related diseases to marooned victims, Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel told here Sunday.

He said that 300 health camps were being set up in six districts of Balochistan and Sindh and 400 in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that camps would be established in Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Charsadda, Shangla, Lower Dir, Lasbela, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Musakhel and Harnai. A total of 95 health camps were organised in Karachi and 100 medical camps will be organised in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur districts, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Nausheroferoze, Sanghar, Badin, Shikarpur and Kashmore, he added.

The minister told that the Primary goal of the camps being established in collaboration with National Emergency Operation Cell, provincial EOs and Aga Khan University was to facilitate the victims with on-ground medical aid.

Qadir Patel said that all basic health facilities including medicines, vaccination of children were being made available in the medical camps. And skin diseases, eye infections, anti-diarrhea medicines would also be provided.

