Over 1200 policemen deployed on eve of Easter

In a bid to make the security arrangements foolproof on eve of Easter, the Rawalpindi district police had deployed over 1200 cops

The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik had finalised the security plan for the biggest religious event of Christian community, Easter to be celebrated on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, more than 1200 policemen would be deployed to provide foolproof security to Christians community.

The cops would be assisted by personnel from the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Special Branch and women police, he said adding all the worship places would be provided proper security and adjoining areas of the churches would be barricaded by installing barbed wires and placing barriers.

He said the security and snap checking of vehicles at the entry and exit points of Rawalpindi city had been enhanced. The station house officers of all the police stations were directed to ensure round the clock patrolling in their respective areas.

A special control room had been set up, while police contingents comprising district police and Elite Force would be kept in reserves at the Police Lines Headquarters to respond in case of any emergency.

The divisional superintendents of police had been directed to monitor the security arrangements while the overall security was being supervised by the senior superintendents of police (Operations).