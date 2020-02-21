UrduPoint.com
Over 12000 Children Left Unvaccinated During Recent Polio Campaign In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:44 PM

Over 12000 children left unvaccinated during recent polio campaign in Hyderabad

As many as 12,077 children of under 5 years of age were left out of the recently concluded 4-day polio immunization campaign in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 12,077 children of under 5 years of age were left out of the recently concluded 4-day polio immunization campaign in Hyderabad.

The Sindh Health Department's official sources informed here on Friday that an overwhelming majority of the left-out children were not present at their homes.

Among 12,077 cases, 11,153 children were not present at their homes while the parents of 924 children refused immunization.

The health authorities had set a target of 339,958 children for the 4-day drive.

The environment samples collected during last 13 months in Hyderabad have shown presence of the virus in the city's sewage.

