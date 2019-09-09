Over 12,000 policemen deployed for Ashura Moharram security

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa for ensuring foolproof security to 'Alm and Zuljinnah' processions of 9th and 10th Moharramul Haram.

Under an elaborate security plan, regular police, Elite Force, lady police and policemen in plain cloth have been deployed for maintaining law and order and provide foolproof security to Moharram processions besides keeping a close check on movement of suspected elements, police sources told APP on Thursday.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were also installed at number of places and important locations/squares besides processions routes for monitoring and security purposes.

The city police have established nearly 64 entry points in the city where 268 policemen deployed while barricades were put in place at 565 points to check suspected persons.

An aerial surveillance would be conducted for 9th and 10 Muharram processions in most sensitive districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Emergency has been declared in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for 9th and 10 Moharram where six operation theaters were established and 16 ambulances were specified for dealing with any emergency besides deputed 422 persons including doctors and paramedics on high alert. Moharram processions routes were sealed and movement of people was restricted to ward off any eventuality.