UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 12,000 Policemen Deployed For Ashura Moharram Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:47 PM

Over 12,000 policemen deployed for Ashura Moharram security

More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa for ensuring foolproof security to 'Alm and Zuljinnah' processions of 9th and 10th Moharramul Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa for ensuring foolproof security to 'Alm and Zuljinnah' processions of 9th and 10th Moharramul Haram.

Under an elaborate security plan, regular police, Elite Force, lady police and policemen in plain cloth have been deployed for maintaining law and order and provide foolproof security to Moharram processions besides keeping a close check on movement of suspected elements, police sources told APP on Thursday.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were also installed at number of places and important locations/squares besides processions routes for monitoring and security purposes.

The city police have established nearly 64 entry points in the city where 268 policemen deployed while barricades were put in place at 565 points to check suspected persons.

An aerial surveillance would be conducted for 9th and 10 Muharram processions in most sensitive districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Emergency has been declared in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for 9th and 10 Moharram where six operation theaters were established and 16 ambulances were specified for dealing with any emergency besides deputed 422 persons including doctors and paramedics on high alert. Moharram processions routes were sealed and movement of people was restricted to ward off any eventuality.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Law And Order Alert Hangu Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Reading TV Muharram

Recent Stories

KP govt approves Rs133.367m to help women entrepre ..

5 minutes ago

Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After R ..

5 minutes ago

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancell ..

5 minutes ago

German exports rebound in July

5 minutes ago

Main Alm, Zuljinah procession took out from Imamba ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Matric ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.