Over 12,000 Sri Lankans Affected By Bad Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Over 12,000 Sri Lankans affected by bad weather

COLOMBO, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center said that one person was killed with over 12,000 others affected by heavy rains and gale-force winds in many parts of the country by Thursday morning.

The affected people belong to 2,672 families in Ratnapura, Kandy, Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo and Matara districts.

The worst affected district was Gampaha, where 8,517 people from 2,448 families had been affected, said Assistant Director at the Disaster Management Center Pradeep Kodippili.

The deceased was a disaster relief officer who died when he was carried away by strong currents.

Heavy rains were reported in many parts of the South Asian country in the past week.

The Department of Meteorology announced that showers or thundershowers will occur through this week in the country and warned that the threat of floods will continue.

