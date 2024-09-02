Open Menu

Over 121,000 Trees Planted In Karachi's Various Areas: Commissioner Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi on Monday was briefed in a meeting that the administrations of all seven districts have planted over 121,000 trees in various areas of the city under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners

Syed Hassan Naqvi, appreciated the cooperation of government private and non-government organizations in this tree plantation campaign.

He said that the plantation of 121,000 trees is encouraging and expected to increase, and efforts to address the shortage of trees in the city will continue.

The Commissioner said that the government is taking effective measures to combat climate change in the city, and this campaign will strengthen the government's efforts.

Hasan Naqvi, subsequently presented commendation certificates to five outstanding Assistant Commissioners who demonstrated exceptional performance in making the tree plantation campaign a success.

The recipients of the commendation certificates included Assistant Commissioner Junaid Alam, Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Dr Saira Khan, Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman, and Assistant Commissioner imranul haque. All deputy Commissioners, Addititioanl Commissioner I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissiner II Ghazanfar ali shah , Assistant Commissioner General Commissioner Karachi Hazim Bhangwar, Deputy Director Naseem Siddiqui and Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed.

