Over 1,226 addicts held in drug-free Peshawar campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) As part of the ongoing "Drug-Free Peshawar" campaign, the district administration has taken 1,226 drug addicts into custody, said a statement issued by the office of the Commissioner of Peshawar Division.

It revealed that among those held, 32 individuals tested positive for HIV/AIDS, while 40 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B and C.

The campaign was being conducted under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and supervised by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud. It said that eight private rehabilitation centers have been engaged to provide treatment for the addicts.

The apprehended addicts were being shifted to these centers based on their available resources and capacity.

The rehabilitation centers were reportedly providing quality treatment and facilities for the addicts, with regular visits by administrative officials to monitor the standard of care, food, and accommodation.

Additionally, operations were ongoing in various parts of the city to locate and take into custody the remaining addicts.

The campaign was part of the provincial government's efforts to create a healthier and drug-free environment in Peshawar.