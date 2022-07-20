UrduPoint.com

Over 12.3 Million Children Received Polio Vaccines In 68 Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Over 12.3 million children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

The second Sub-National Immunization Days campaign of the year 2022 reached more than 12.3 million children under the age of five

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The second Sub-National Immunization Days campaign of the year 2022 reached more than 12.3 million children under the age of five.

The campaign was launched in 68 districts in all four provinces of the country. Over 100,000 trained and dedicated polio workers engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), expressed satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the immunization campaign.

He congratulated Federal and provincial government leadership, frontline workers, parents, and caregivers, for playing an instrumental role in vaccinating eligible children during the campaign.

"The programme has completed the June campaign across the country with an overall coverage of 98% of the target. However, despite significant efforts of the involved authorities, families still feel reluctant amidst different perceptions getting their children inoculated." "We will continue using targeted and focused campaigns as the opportunity to stop the virus circulation once and for all," Dr Baig said.

He said the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 assisted parents and caregivers in reporting missed children. The repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Immunity June All Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks transcript of Rana Sanaullah's ..

Supreme Court seeks transcript of Rana Sanaullah's July 8 press conference

1 minute ago
 Pakistan neither afford religious disharmony, nor ..

Pakistan neither afford religious disharmony, nor political instability: Ashrafi ..

1 minute ago
 Parents, students shine at orientation for Pakista ..

Parents, students shine at orientation for Pakistanis departing to study in USA

1 minute ago
 Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I ..

Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

1 minute ago
 Messi scores as PSG labour past Japanese champions ..

Messi scores as PSG labour past Japanese champions

6 minutes ago
 Roads in front of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine close ..

Roads in front of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine closed for traffic due to Urs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.