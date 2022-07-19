UrduPoint.com

Over 12.3 Mln Children Received Polio Vaccines In 68 Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Over 12.3 mln children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

The second Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022 reached to more than 12.3 million children under the age of five

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The second Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022 reached to more than 12.3 million children under the age of five.

The campaign was launched on June 27, covering 68 districts in all four provinces of the country. Over 100,000 trained and dedicated polio workers were engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), expressed satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the immunization campaign.

He congratulated Federal and provincial government leadership, frontline workers, parents, and caregivers, for playing an instrumental role in vaccinating eligible children during the campaign.

"The programme has completed the June campaign across the country with an overall coverage of 98% of the target. However, despite significant efforts of the involved authorities, families still feel reluctant amidst different perceptions of getting their children inoculated." "We will continue using targeted and focused campaigns as the opportunity to stop the virus circulation once and for ever," Dr Baig said.

He said"Repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis."

Related Topics

Polio Immunity June All Government Million

Recent Stories

PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

1 minute ago
 East police arrest 10 including street criminals, ..

East police arrest 10 including street criminals, drug peddlers

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI President claims rains for damaged city roa ..

HCSTSI President claims rains for damaged city roads

1 minute ago
 More monsoon rains expected in coming days: PMD

More monsoon rains expected in coming days: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Indian side should comply with border agreements: ..

Indian side should comply with border agreements: Chinese Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Thousands flock heritage sites during Eid holidays ..

Thousands flock heritage sites during Eid holidays

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.