Over 125 Near, Dear Appointed In KP Assembly Before End Of PTI Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Over 125 near, dear appointed in KP Assembly before end of PTI govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :More than 125 near and dear to the former Chief Minister, Ministers and assembly staff were appointed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly before its dissolution by the PTI government.

An official document available with this agency revealed that despite advertisements in the newspapers the official rules and procedures were overlooked in order to accommodate the blue-eyed.

An official of KP assembly on the condition of anonymity disclosed that the advertisements in the newspapers were floated just to avoid any litigation and for face saving, adding that thousands of candidates applied for the posts but amazingly only the relatives of the former Chief Minister, Ministers and Assembly staff fulfilled the required experience and were appointed.

The document revealed that for Grade 16 to 18 the candidates close to former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were appointed to important posts.

A candidate belonging to the constituency of former CM was appointed as Assistant Secretary in Grade 18 and Malik Ashraf, son of former PTI Minister Muhibullah, was appointed as Assistant Director Protocol while former PTI MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan's nephew recruited in Grade 16, the document revealed.

Similarly, Abdul Aziz, son of former MPA Abdul Salam Afridi was appointed as Assistant Director Reporting, Sarmadullah Afridi, son of Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Kifayatullah Afridi was appointed as Assistant Secretary while daughter of KP Assembly's Secretary was appointed as Research Officer and his son-in-law was appointed on a post Grade-16.

The son of Special Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and his nephew were appointed as Research Officers. The son of Special Secretary IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Attaullah was also appointed as Research Officer in Grade-18.

The candidates who had applied for the posts had urged the Supreme Court, Peshawar High Court, Anti-Corruption department, National Accountability Bureau to take notice of the alleged illegal appointments so that the deserving qualified people could be appointed on these posts.

