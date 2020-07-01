Over 1250 policemen infected with COVID-19: Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :With 30 new cases reported in last two days, around 1255 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

He said 13 officials lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 11 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

The spokesman added that currently 910 officers and personnel are under treatment while 332 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

