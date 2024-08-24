Over 125m people globally affected by psoriasis, experts stress awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) More than 125 million people globally, including a significant number in Pakistan, are suffering from psoriasis, a chronic skin disease.

This was revealed by Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital, during an awareness walk and symposium organized by the Dermatology Department of LGH on Saturday as part of the global awareness campaign for Psoriasis in August.

Professor Zafar emphasized that Psoriasis is not a contagious disease, but it is quick to manifest and can persist long-term. With appropriate treatment, lifestyle changes, and precautions, it can be effectively managed. He urged family members to support and encourage patients to undergo treatment confidently. He also warned against seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners, as it could worsen the condition, and advised patients to consult dermatologists for proper care.

Dr. Sadia Siddiqui and other medical experts outlined the symptoms of Psoriasis, which include red, itchy patches, white spots on the body, dry and cracked skin, burning sensations, joint pain, and stiff joints. They highlighted the increased risk of depression, diabetes, and heart disease in Psoriasis patients and stressed the importance of avoiding quacks and adhering to proper treatment.

Professor Zafar mentioned ongoing research efforts aimed at finding a complete cure for Psoriasis and emphasized the need for public awareness. He advised individuals to seek immediate medical consultation if they notice any skin changes to prevent the disease from progressing.

The Skin Department at the LGH is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities for treating Psoriasis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department continued its work with dedication, treating various skin conditions while maintaining round-the-clock availability of doctors.

Professor Zafar addressed the social stigma surrounding Psoriasis, clarifying that the disease is not transmitted through physical contact. He reassured the public that many effective treatments are available, but these should be used under the guidance of a dermatologist.

The event was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, and medical staff, including Dr. Sadia Siddiqui, Dr. Frayad Hussain, Dr. Tahir Kamal, and others, who expressed their commitment to raising awareness and improving treatment for Psoriasis patients.