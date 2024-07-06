- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat centres in first half of current year
Over 1.274m Citizens Benefited From Police Khidmat Centres In First Half Of Current Year
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police khidmat centres in Lahore and across the province are actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police khidmat centres in Lahore and across the province are actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens.
In the first half of this year, over 1.274 million citizens availed policing facilities from these khidmat centres.
The IGP Punjab said that it was commendable and satisfying that millions of citizens are benefiting in more than a dozen categories of police services every month.
Punjab Police spokesman said that so far this year, more than 335,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates, 533,000 citizens have completed general police verification, nearly 4,000 citizens have verified private employees, over 81,000 citizens have registered tenancy agreements, more than 12,000 citizens have verified vehicles, over 77,000 citizens have obtained medico-legal certificates, 37,000 citizens have reported lost documents, and 2,257 have registered crime reports.
Additionally, 53,156 citizens have obtained copies of FIRs, 45 have reported incidents of violence against women, and over 37,000 individuals have been provided legal and social protection under measures for the protection of vulnerable groups. Furthermore, 105 citizens have registered employees (ROPE).
IG Punjab emphasized that the police Khidmat Center is an excellent project for public service delivery and that their performance will be further enhanced with the addition of new features.
Recent Stories
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses1 minute ago
-
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital1 minute ago
-
Unlocking KP’s forests carbon stocks vital to offset ecological changes20 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pledges to advocate for rights against imposition of taxes on Malakand Division20 minutes ago
-
Animated cartoon film screened for police employees' children20 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers apprehended during crackdown20 minutes ago
-
Container disrupts Railway traffic near Lahore railway station40 minutes ago
-
CDA chief visits summer camp40 minutes ago
-
Tarar questions credibility of Awam Pakistan party founders50 minutes ago
-
Strict security, majalis arrangements finalised in all jails50 minutes ago
-
Zabiullah gang involved in vehicle theft apprehended60 minutes ago
-
Police conduct advanced training for PFA officials1 hour ago