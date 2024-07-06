Open Menu

Over 1.274m Citizens Benefited From Police Khidmat Centres In First Half Of Current Year

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police khidmat centres in Lahore and across the province are actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police khidmat centres in Lahore and across the province are actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens.

In the first half of this year, over 1.274 million citizens availed policing facilities from these khidmat centres.

The IGP Punjab said that it was commendable and satisfying that millions of citizens are benefiting in more than a dozen categories of police services every month.

Punjab Police spokesman said that so far this year, more than 335,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates, 533,000 citizens have completed general police verification, nearly 4,000 citizens have verified private employees, over 81,000 citizens have registered tenancy agreements, more than 12,000 citizens have verified vehicles, over 77,000 citizens have obtained medico-legal certificates, 37,000 citizens have reported lost documents, and 2,257 have registered crime reports.

Additionally, 53,156 citizens have obtained copies of FIRs, 45 have reported incidents of violence against women, and over 37,000 individuals have been provided legal and social protection under measures for the protection of vulnerable groups. Furthermore, 105 citizens have registered employees (ROPE).

IG Punjab emphasized that the police Khidmat Center is an excellent project for public service delivery and that their performance will be further enhanced with the addition of new features.

