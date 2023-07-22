Over 12k motorcyclists fined, 864 motorbikes impounded during police crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) in a crackdown against dangerous driving practices, particularly one-wheeling, reckless driving, riding heavy bikes without silencers, and creating traffic disruptions on Saturday, fined 12,000 motorcyclists and impounded 864 motorcycles.

Under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, the crackdown has been initiated which aims to ensure road safety and protect citizens' lives and property.

During the ongoing month, a police spokesperson said, "Traffic police have taken stringent actions, resulting in over 12,000 traffic tickets issued to motorcyclists involved in various violations. Furthermore, more than 864 motorbikes have been impounded at various police stations as a consequence of their involvement in dangerous activities.

" "Following directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads on major roads and important highways are performing duties to implement traffic laws effectively." "The Capital Police warn citizens against the perils of one-wheeling and urge parents not to allow their children to use motorcycles engaged in such risky behavior." "Offenders will face severe penalties, and their motorcycles will be seized by the police." "The aim of this operation is to restore order to the city's traffic system and create safer road conditions for all citizens," he informed.

Chief Traffic Officer had appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in this endeavor, refraining from reckless driving practices and promoting responsible road behavior.