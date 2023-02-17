Over 1.2m children administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Over 1.2 million children in the district had been administered anti-polio drops during the last four days of ongoing campaign.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar in a meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation headed by Dr Palitha Mahipala on Friday.

The DC said teams had been made more vigilant and they had been directed that no childup to five years of age should be left in the drive.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the performance of the polio teams.