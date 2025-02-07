Open Menu

Over 1.2m Children Administered Anti-polio Drops

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Over 1.2m children administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The polio vaccination teams have so far administered anti-polio drops to more than 1.2 million children during the last four days of the drive.

This was told in the district polio eradication committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir held to review the polio drive here on Friday.

CEO health Dr Asfandyar and others were present on the occasion.

The DC directed to achieve the set target during the remaining days of the drive.

