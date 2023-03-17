Over 1.2mln children administered polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Over 1.2 million children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the last four days of the ongoing campaign in the district.

This was told in a meeting of district polio eradication committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar here on Friday.

District Health Officer Dr Saqab Munir briefed the meeting about the campaign.