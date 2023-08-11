Over 1.2mln children vaccinated against polio; 11595 refused vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :During the first three-day of the polio vaccination campaign in high-risk districts of the province the health workers administered polio drops to 1,286,202 children.

The health department has set a target of vaccinating more than 2.4 million children in high-risk districts against the crippling disease.

It said that so far 1,286,202 children have been vaccinated in Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Chitral Lower, Dir Lower, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Malakand, Mansehra, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and North Waziristan.

It said that 11,595 parents and guardians refused to administer polio vaccination to their children, adding that 6086 refusal cases were reported from Bannu, 933 from Charsadda, 200 from Hangu, 890 from Kohat, 694 from Nowshera, 2738 from North Waziristan, one from Dir Lower, 25 from Haripur, two from Mardan and 26 from Swabi.

The health department said that so far 131427 children missed the vaccination which would be covered during the follow-up.

The department has set a target of vaccinating more than 800,000 children in Peshawar while giving IPV shots.