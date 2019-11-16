Over 1.2mln complaints redressed through Pakistan Citizen Portal

The government departments have resolved so far over 1.2 million public complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official data shared by the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) revealed Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The government departments have resolved so far over 1.2 million public complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official data shared by the Prime Minister 's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) revealed Thursday.

As many as 1,426,495 complaints have been lodged with the portal, out of which 1,249,803 were redressed by the various government departments, the data of October 28 to November 4 showed.

Being an efficient platform of resolving public issues, the portal has witnessed over 87 per cent redressal rate of the complaints.

Around 1,280,563 people have been registered with the portal that includes 1,160,385 locals, 114,725 overseas Pakistanis and 5,453 foreigners.

As per the details, 45.89 per cent complaints resolved in Punjab, 34.

89 per cent in the Federal capital, 12.5 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5.51 per cent in Sindh, 0.83 per cent in Balochistan and 0.09 per cent in Gilgit Baltistan.

As per the category wise complaints status, around 304,157 complaints were related to the municipal service which was highest among all the sectors. Energy and power sector stood at second with 252,886 complaints while students were at third position with 154,925.

Students have topped the list of profession wise category with an approximate number of 45,000 complaints followed by the private business sector which registered 33,000 cases in last one year.

Overall gender wise registration showed that the portal had registered 93.1% male, 6.7% females and 0.2% of others.