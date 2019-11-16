UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.2mln Complaints Redressed Through Pakistan Citizen Portal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:02 AM

Over 1.2mln complaints redressed through Pakistan Citizen Portal

The government departments have resolved so far over 1.2 million public complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official data shared by the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) revealed Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The government departments have resolved so far over 1.2 million public complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official data shared by the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) revealed Thursday.

As many as 1,426,495 complaints have been lodged with the portal, out of which 1,249,803 were redressed by the various government departments, the data of October 28 to November 4 showed.

Being an efficient platform of resolving public issues, the portal has witnessed over 87 per cent redressal rate of the complaints.

Around 1,280,563 people have been registered with the portal that includes 1,160,385 locals, 114,725 overseas Pakistanis and 5,453 foreigners.

As per the details, 45.89 per cent complaints resolved in Punjab, 34.

89 per cent in the Federal capital, 12.5 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5.51 per cent in Sindh, 0.83 per cent in Balochistan and 0.09 per cent in Gilgit Baltistan.

As per the category wise complaints status, around 304,157 complaints were related to the municipal service which was highest among all the sectors. Energy and power sector stood at second with 252,886 complaints while students were at third position with 154,925.

Students have topped the list of profession wise category with an approximate number of 45,000 complaints followed by the private business sector which registered 33,000 cases in last one year.

Overall gender wise registration showed that the portal had registered 93.1% male, 6.7% females and 0.2% of others.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Male Gilgit Baltistan October November All Government Million

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

51 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

48 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

49 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

50 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.