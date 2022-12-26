UrduPoint.com

Over 1.3 Million People Used Sehat Card Plus In 2021-22

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said that a record over 1.3 million residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have availed of free medical treatment through Sehat Card Plus in 2021-22.

In a statement, he said that over 550,000 people have used it already in the five months of this financial year (July - November).

He said that the KP government is financing the Sehat Card for merged districts and over 55,000 ex-FATA residents have also benefited over the last 5 months.

He said that according to a survey conducted by the KP Bureau of Statistics,97% of people have absolute support for Sehat Card schemed and termed it a good initiative of the KP government.

He said that universal health insurance has exceptionally high satisfaction ratings across the board, with 95% of users overall expressing satisfaction with the service and only 2% dissatisfied.

The minister said that 85% of users would not have been able to afford medical treatment without the Sehat Card facility said that universal health insurance has made possible access for poor and middle-class people to a private hospital.

Taimur Jhagra said that the best healthcare facilities were being provided to the citizens of KP at their doorsteps under health cards.

He said that it was the responsibility of the provincial to provide the best possible medical treatment to people

