Over 1.3 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia has so far welcomed over 1.3 million pilgrims during this year's Hajj season through the Kingdom's international ports, the General Directorate of Passports announced on Wednesday.

Up until Monday, 1,342,351 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom through air, land and sea ports, the Directorate said.

It added that the number of pilgrims arriving to Saudi Arabia through its airports has reached 1,280,240 pilgrims, the number of arrivals that came through the land ports has reached 57,463 pilgrims, while the number of arrivals through sea ports has so far reached 4,648 pilgrims, Al-Arabiya news reported.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, will begin on June 26.

It is expected that this year's pilgrimage will see about 2.6 million Muslims come together to perform the Islamic ritual for the first time since COVID-19.

The Kingdom's security agencies have been working and preparing to ensure that the pilgrimage takes place in a safe and smooth manner.

Saudi Arabia has also put in place its largest-ever Hajj operational plan that will see thousands of staff members and volunteers deployed on the ground to assist the millions of pilgrims.