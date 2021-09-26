Over 1.3 million vehicles, motorcycles registered in Rwp distt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Total number of vehicles and motorcycles registered by Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi reached to 1,326,474 including 272,676 vehicles -- cars, Jeeps, St. Wagons, Pick-Ups, Buses, Flying Coaches, Rickshaws, Motor Cabs (Taxis), Trucks, Tractors, Ambulances and other vehicles and 1,053,798 motorcycles till end of last financial year.

According to an E&T spokesman, the department registered total 30,103 vehicles and motorcycles during last two quarters of 2020-21 financial year. 40,704 diesel vehicles with 33,623 CNG and 1,252,147 petrol vehicles and motorcycles were registered in the district till June 30, 2021.

He informed that the department registered total 1,326,474 vehicles including 1,252,147 petrol, 33,623 CNG and 40,704 diesel vehicles.

He informed that 45,887 pick-ups were registered besides 7193 buses, 6675 mini buses, 612 flying coaches, 38,047 rickshaws and 7655 motor cabs (Taxis).

To another question he informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi district, special teams have been constituted to conduct raids against token tax defaulters.

In order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi was making efforts, he said.

He informed that the E&T has offered a 10 percent rebate and 5 percent discount on the token tax payment if a taxpayer pays tax through ePay Punjab.

The citizens have been advised to hurry up as just four days left to get this special offer and pay the token tax before Sept 30.

The department has also offered five percent discount on full payment of property tax till Sept 30 and 10 percent concession if the payment was made through ePay Punjab.

He informed that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and fines would also be imposed after Sept 30.

