Open Menu

Over 1.3 Mln Families, Workers Being Provided Treatment Facilities At Social Security Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Over 1.3 mln families, workers being provided treatment facilities at Social Security Hospital

The treatment facilities to more than 1.3 million families as well as 0.2 million workers registered with social security are being provided at 300-beds ISO certified Social Security Hospital, Madina town here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The treatment facilities to more than 1.3 million families as well as 0.2 million workers registered with social security are being provided at 300-beds ISO certified Social Security Hospital, Madina town here.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that all out efforts are being made to provide modern treatment facilities to workers and their families at the hospital.

He said that the facilities of all types of major and minor surgeries are available in the hospital and 447 major and 1588 minor surgeries were done at the hospital during the last three months.

He said that daily more than 2,000 workers and their families are getting treatment facilities in the hospital, adding that 108,740 people have so far been vaccinated against Corona since 2021.

The treatment facilities for dengue patients are also available at the hospital.

A social security paramedical college under Punjab medical faculty is also set up at the hospital and courses including OT technology, Lab technology, X-Ray and two-year dispenser in four different categories are being offered to children of the workers.

He further said that the Social Security Hospital is approved by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for FCPS and four-year part-II training is being conducted in the departments of medicine and surgery.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Punjab All Million

Recent Stories

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalis ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigeniza ..

12 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petit ..

May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 case ..

12 minutes ago
 Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs pai ..

Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in KP: Minister

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga v ..

Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

26 minutes ago
 Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: D ..

Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: DC Kohat

26 minutes ago
 Timely control of crop pests imperative for food s ..

Timely control of crop pests imperative for food security: Chief Scientist AARI

26 minutes ago
CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochist ..

CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochistan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of ..

Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of climate risk: Dr Iqrar

19 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher ..

Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher case

19 minutes ago
 SC dismisses petitions against Practice and Proced ..

SC dismisses petitions against Practice and Procedure Act 2023

19 minutes ago
 Rs 335.3 mln fine imposed on 2682 power pilferers ..

Rs 335.3 mln fine imposed on 2682 power pilferers in 33 days

20 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan