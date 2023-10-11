Over 1.3 mln families, workers being provided treatment facilities at Social Security Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The treatment facilities to more than 1.3 million families as well as 0.2 million workers registered with social security are being provided at 300-beds ISO certified Social Security Hospital, Madina town here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The treatment facilities to more than 1.3 million families as well as 0.2 million workers registered with social security are being provided at 300-beds ISO certified Social Security Hospital, Madina town here.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that all out efforts are being made to provide modern treatment facilities to workers and their families at the hospital.

He said that the facilities of all types of major and minor surgeries are available in the hospital and 447 major and 1588 minor surgeries were done at the hospital during the last three months.

He said that daily more than 2,000 workers and their families are getting treatment facilities in the hospital, adding that 108,740 people have so far been vaccinated against Corona since 2021.

The treatment facilities for dengue patients are also available at the hospital.

A social security paramedical college under Punjab medical faculty is also set up at the hospital and courses including OT technology, Lab technology, X-Ray and two-year dispenser in four different categories are being offered to children of the workers.

He further said that the Social Security Hospital is approved by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for FCPS and four-year part-II training is being conducted in the departments of medicine and surgery.