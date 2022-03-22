Over 1.3 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 1,323,312 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Tuesday (March 22), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1,537,426 people had so far received the first dose while 1,323,312 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 23,101 people had received booster dose as per the advice of the National health authorities.

The district focal person informed that inoculation process was in progress to cover majority adult population in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 461 in the district, of which 454 patients are isolated at their homes while 07 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.