Open Menu

Over 1300 Applications Received Under Transfer Of Livestock Assets To Widows Project

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Over 1300 applications received under Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows project

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The online registration has been started under the 'Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women' project in order to empower rural women and over 1300 applications have been received so far across the district.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the women could apply online on the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) App by downloading it. The applicant must have her own mobile sim to apply.

Widows and divorced women with a maximum age of 55 years and who didn't get animals from any government scheme during the last five years are eligible for the scheme.

He said that 11,000 animals would be distributed in 13 districts across South Punjab with 913 animals for each district. The duration of the program is two years and half of animals out of 913 for district Lodhran would be given to eligible people this year and the rest next year.

The last date for submission of applications through App is November 10.

The animals would be disbursed among deserving women after E-balloting. The Urban Unit will physically verify the women's eligibility criteria while the data of the applicants would also be verified from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The women would be bound to take care of the animals for one year in own custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination and other services.

The purpose of the project is to empower rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn livelihood.

He said that an awareness campaign was underway through Kisan Livestock bethak program and announcements at village level.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Mobile Buffalo Lodhran November Women Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

8 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

17 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

17 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

18 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

18 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

18 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

18 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

18 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

18 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

18 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan