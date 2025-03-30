Over 1,300 Cops To Perform Eid Security Duty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Over 1,300 police personnel including officials will perform security duty on Eidul-Fitr days across Bahawalpur district.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that senior officials had finalised security plan for Bahawalpur district to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eidul-Fitr. He said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan had approved the security plan and directed the officials concerned to implement it in letter and spirit.
According to the security plan, over 1,300 police personnel including officials would perform security duty on the occasion of Eidul-Fitr which would be offered at 414 places in the district.
The personnel of the District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police and others have been assigned task to maintain peace and order.
The police personnel will provide security at Eidgahs and on the routes of Eidgahs. Modern techncoloy including installations of walk through gates and CCTV vigilance cameras would also be availed in this regard.
