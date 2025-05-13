Open Menu

Over 1,300 Road Accidents Reported Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) As many as 1,329 road traffic accidents were reported across Punjab within a span of 24 hours, prompting emergency response efforts by Rescue 1122, according to a spokesperson for the service on Tuesday.

A total of 1,562 people were injured, including 1,257 men and 305 women, in these accidents. Out of the injured, 643 critically wounded individuals were shifted to nearby hospitals after receiving first aid at the scene.

The province also recorded 10 fatalities as a result of traffic collisions during this period.

Lahore witnessed the highest number of road accidents with 257 incidents, followed by Faisalabad with 87 and Multan with 80.

Among the 1,329 reported accidents, 1,260 involved motorcycles, 154 cars and 93 involved rickshaws.

In the provincial capital Lahore, Rescue 1122 provided services in 257 traffic accidents, resulting in 305 injuries. Of those injured, 104 were critically wounded and transported to hospitals, while 199 received on-site first aid.

The data reflects the growing concern over road safety and the burden on emergency services in urban centres like Lahore.

