Over 1,300 Road Accidents Reported Across Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) As many as 1,329 road traffic accidents were reported across Punjab within a span of 24 hours, prompting emergency response efforts by Rescue 1122, according to a spokesperson for the service on Tuesday.
A total of 1,562 people were injured, including 1,257 men and 305 women, in these accidents. Out of the injured, 643 critically wounded individuals were shifted to nearby hospitals after receiving first aid at the scene.
The province also recorded 10 fatalities as a result of traffic collisions during this period.
Lahore witnessed the highest number of road accidents with 257 incidents, followed by Faisalabad with 87 and Multan with 80.
Among the 1,329 reported accidents, 1,260 involved motorcycles, 154 cars and 93 involved rickshaws.
In the provincial capital Lahore, Rescue 1122 provided services in 257 traffic accidents, resulting in 305 injuries. Of those injured, 104 were critically wounded and transported to hospitals, while 199 received on-site first aid.
The data reflects the growing concern over road safety and the burden on emergency services in urban centres like Lahore.
Recent Stories
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students across Punjab celebrate success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos6 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy calls on CJP6 minutes ago
-
RPO Alpa visits Pindigheb, meets traders & lawyers6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug pushers with narcotics7 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 road accidents reported across Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan24 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts plea for removal of Aleema Khan from ECL56 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta vows to provide every child with quality, equal educational facilities56 minutes ago
-
Senior police officials step up security inspections across Mansehra district57 minutes ago
-
Book launch ceremony honours Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad-an icon of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program1 hour ago
-
CDA announces merit-based recruitment to enhance healthcare standards at Capital Hospital1 hour ago
-
RMI Sports Gala concludes with stellar performances, star-studded ceremony2 hours ago