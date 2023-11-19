Over 13,000 candidates take admission test in LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission in the degree programs of MBBS and BDS was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The LUMHS spokesman informed that some 13,354 candidates including 7139 female candidates appeared in the test.

He said Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan monitored the arrangements and ensured the proper vigilance of the test.

According to him, LUMHS was offering 350 seats for admission in the course of MBBS and 100 seats for the BDS, whereas 100 seats for male candidates were reserved for Bilawal Medical College, Jamshoro.