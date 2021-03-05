Over 13000 motorists' challaned over violation of no-parking zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar have challaned over 13000 motorists during February 2021 for parking their vehicles in no parking zones, said a news release issued here Friday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat, traffic police have carried out crackdown against those parking vehicles in no parking zones. Hundreds of vehicles were lifted through fork-lifter and impounded at terminal and hundreds were also issued on spot challans.

The Chief Traffic Officer has urged upon the people to avoid parking vehicles in no parking zones as this step caused traffic jam and creating hardships for others.

Such acts of individuals also render the precious time of people wasted and usually ambulances remained trapped due to large number of vehicles.

He urged upon the people to prove themselves as patriotic and civilized citizens and obey traffic laws in letter and spirit.