UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 13000 Motorists' Challaned Over Violation Of No-parking Zone

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over 13000 motorists' challaned over violation of no-parking zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar have challaned over 13000 motorists during February 2021 for parking their vehicles in no parking zones, said a news release issued here Friday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat, traffic police have carried out crackdown against those parking vehicles in no parking zones. Hundreds of vehicles were lifted through fork-lifter and impounded at terminal and hundreds were also issued on spot challans.

The Chief Traffic Officer has urged upon the people to avoid parking vehicles in no parking zones as this step caused traffic jam and creating hardships for others.

Such acts of individuals also render the precious time of people wasted and usually ambulances remained trapped due to large number of vehicles.

He urged upon the people to prove themselves as patriotic and civilized citizens and obey traffic laws in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Traffic February

Recent Stories

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

21 minutes ago

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

23 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

23 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Crimin ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.