Over 1339 arrested by Karachi police in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi police in its drive against criminals arrested over 1339 suspects during raids in city's East, West and South Zone during a period of a week.

The police recovered over 180 kg of high quality hashish and 128 grams of heroin from the possession of different arrested accused, according to a news release.

Over 96 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition and a grenade, used in looting people and other crimes was recovered and sent for forensics.

As many as four encounters took place in which six alleged dacoits were arrested.

During raids in different parts of the city, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi arrested 12 most wanted accused involved in serious crimes, including an activist of MQM London's Death Squad, and recovered grenades and other weapons.

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrested five car / motorcycle lifters from different areas of the city and seized 16 stolen and snatched motorcycles including illegal weapons and spare parts of several motorcycles.