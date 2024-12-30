Over 1,340 Kids Treated Under Heart Surgery Program
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired an important meeting on Monday at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to review the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program
The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, Professor Salman, Nousheen Fayyaz from PITB, and other officials. Dr. Farqad Alamgir also participated in the meeting via video link.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, Professor Salman, Nousheen Fayyaz from PITB, and other officials. Dr. Farqad Alamgir also participated in the meeting via video link.
During the meeting, the health minister conducted a detailed review of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.
While addressing the participants, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that efforts are underway to enhance coordination among relevant departments to ensure the success of the program. Feedback has been obtained from all government and private children’s hospitals involved in the initiative.
Alhamdulillah, since its inception, more than 1,340 children have successfully undergone surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, he added. He emphasized that negligence in any aspect of the program will not be tolerated.
The minister mentioned that steps are being taken to expand the program’s scope. Efforts are also in progress to empanel additional hospitals to improve the program’s reach and effectiveness, he added. He highlighted that the initiative has significantly reduced the waiting time for children requiring surgeries. Previously, parents had to wait for months due to lengthy waiting lists, he added.
Khawaja Salman Rafique noted that the capacity of government children's hospitals in Punjab has also been enhanced under this program. He assured that the Punjab government is committed to maintaining transparency in the entire system of the pediatric heart surgery program.
