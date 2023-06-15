UrduPoint.com

Over 134,000 Pilgrims Benefit From Health Awareness Services In 14 Languages In Madinah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023

Over 134,000 pilgrims benefit from health awareness services in 14 languages in Madinah

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The health awareness teams of the Madinah Health Cluster have managed to educate 134,068 pilgrims in more than 14 languages through several health awareness and educational campaigns targeting the pilgrims since their arrival here.

The Madinah Health Cluster pointed out that these campaigns started with the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims in Madinah at the beginning of Dhu al-Qa'dah month, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Madinah Region Development Authority and the Islamic University.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a representative from the cluster said the campaigns involve activating bright screens at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Haramain High-Speed Railway Station, transport buses and pilgrims' reception centres.

They also include disseminating educational brochures in several languages, including English, French, urdu, Farsi, and Arabic, and short films produced using artificial intelligence technology for the first time to deliver messages in a modern and easy way.

