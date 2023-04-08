Close
Over 1350 Armed Policemen To Be Deployed On Easter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Over 1350 armed policemen to be deployed on Easter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police will deploy over 1350 cops to make foolproof security arrangements on Easter.

The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have finalized a security plan for one of the biggest religious events of Christians.

According to a police spokesman, more than 1350 policemen would be deployed to provide foolproof security to Christians on Easter.

The cops would be assisted by personnel from the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Special Branch and women police, he said adding that all the worship places would be provided proper security and adjoining areas of the churches would be barricaded by installing razor wires and placing barriers.

He said the security and snap checking of vehicles at the entry and exit points of Rawalpindi city had been enhanced. The station house officers of all the police stations were directed to ensure round the clock patrolling in their respective areas.

