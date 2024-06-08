Over 1.359m kids given polio drops: DC

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 09:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 1,359,851 children were dispensed polio vaccine drops in Faisalabad during five days of anti-polio drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed the performance of anti polio teams and said that the government was spending huge funds for complete eradication of polio virus from the society.

Therefore, we all are duty bound to play an effective role for the success of anti polio drive, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finace/Headquarters Ahmad Saleem Chishti, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar and others were also present during meeting.

