Over 137,000 Laptops Distributed To Empower Sindh, Balochistan Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Over 137,000 laptops distributed to empower Sindh, Balochistan youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Over 137,500 laptops have been distributed to youth in Sindh and Balochistan under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (PMYLS) since 2013, promoting skills development, education, digital inclusion, and youth empowerment in the regions.

Official sources told APP that, a total of 107,034 laptops have been distributed in Sindh and 30,513 in Balochistan since 2013.

Providing details of the laptop distribution in Sindh for the year 2023-24, he stated that 16,939 laptops were given to university students across the province on a merit-based system under the scheme.

He further broke down the distribution, mentioning that a total of 94 laptops were given in Tharparkar (Mithi), 242 in Umerkot, and 97 in Kashmore.

Balochistan’s share in the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was notably increased under the Prime Minister’s directives, rising from 6% to 14% for 2022-2023, and further raised to 18% in the upcoming phase.

In 2023-24 alone, a total of 12,663 laptops were distributed across various districts of Balochistan, including 1,486 in Kech, 354 in Nushki, and 55 in Chagai.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (PMYLS), launched in 2013 by Nawaz Sharif, focuses on youth development and empowerment through education, employment, engagement, and environment. It is implemented under these core pillars.

